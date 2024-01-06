Beltrán Iraburu: The Charismatic King Gaspar of Madrid’s Three Wise Men Parade

Every year, Spain’s capital, Madrid, is enveloped in a kaleidoscope of colors and sounds as the city gears up for the traditional procession of the Three Kings: Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar. An integral part of Epiphany festivities, the parade is an event that captivates the hearts of both children and adults, with the age-old tradition of gift-giving on January 6. The Three Wise Men parade is not just an event; it’s a cherished annual ritual that evokes anticipation, joy, and a sense of unity among the populace.

Beltrán Iraburu: A King Among Men

Among the magi, King Gaspar stands out for many, particularly adults. The reason behind this popularity is not the biblical character but the man portraying him – Beltrán Iraburu. This 48-year-old actor from Pamplona has become a beloved figure in Madrid’s parade, drawing massive crowds with his charismatic interpretation of Gaspar. For the third year running, Iraburu’s performance has been one of the parade’s highlights, delighting onlookers with his joviality and warmth.

A Multilingual Talent With an Impressive Background

Beyond the parade, Iraburu is a man of many talents. He is multilingual, academically accomplished, and has a diverse career in the arts. Iraburu has a history of performing in operas, collaborating with the renowned soprano Montserrat Caballé. Through his company Lírica Popera, he has explored different genres, including contemporary and operatic music. In the realm of musical theater, Iraburu is known for his roles in major productions, often playing villains due to his deep voice and commanding stage presence.

Humility Amidst Popularity

Despite his rising popularity and offers to appear on reality shows like Survivor, Iraburu maintains a level-headed demeanor. He has gracefully embraced the fame brought about by his role as King Gaspar, cherishing the joy he brings to the parade viewers, particularly the children awaiting their candies and gifts. A viral sensation and a crowd favorite, Iraburu’s humility shines as brightly as his golden king’s crown.