'Below Deck's Fraser Olender: From Guest to Crew, a Behind-the-Scenes Journey

As the reality TV show 'Below Deck' gears up to premiere its 11th season, Chief Stew Fraser Olender offers an inside look into his journey and experiences behind the scenes. An unexpected leap from guest to crew member, Olender fell in love with the yachting life, captivated by the crew's passion for their roles. Despite the seemingly glamorous depiction of yachting on screen, Olender highlights the importance of genuine hospitality and strong service skills, underscoring the less glittering aspects of the industry.

From Guest to Crew: Olender's Yachting Journey

A love for hospitality and working with people led Fraser Olender to switch roles from guest to crew on a yacht. This change was driven by his admiration for the crew's dedication and passion for their jobs. With six years now under his belt, Olender's experience in the less glamorous side of yachting provides a stark contrast to the show's glossy depiction, emphasizing the importance of strong service skills.

Behind the 'Fourth Wall': Filming Onboard

An integral part of 'Below Deck', the cameras try to maintain a 'fourth wall', striving to be invisible to the crew. Adapting to this constant surveillance, Olender focuses on his work, learning to ignore the cameras. This element of the show presents a unique challenge to the crew, who must perform their roles under the unrelenting gaze of the cameras while maintaining the illusion of their absence.

The Challenges of Being Chief Stew

Olender's role as Chief Stew carries its weight in challenges, particularly in managing stress through delegation. His candid admission of not always being proud of his moments on the show reflects the pressures of his role. However, he expresses excitement for viewers to see his growth and the new cast members in the upcoming season.

A Plea for Kinder Critiques

Olender reminds fans that the crew doesn't witness everything that transpires, especially incidents occurring in their absence, and requests for more understanding critiques from the audience. This plea underscores the reality of reality television, where not all aspects of the filming process are visible to the viewers.

In conclusion, as 'Below Deck' prepares to sail into its 11th season, Fraser Olender provides a candid look into the reality of yachting and the challenges of being filmed for a reality show. His journey from guest to Chief Stew and his insights into the less glamorous side of yachting provide a fresh perspective on the popular TV show.