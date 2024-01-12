en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Below Deck’ Nominated for Reality Show of the Year at People’s Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
'Below Deck' Nominated for Reality Show of the Year at People's Choice Awards

In a nod to its captivating blend of high-seas drama and compelling characters, the reality television show ‘Below Deck’ has secured a nomination for the Reality Show of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The nomination underscores the show’s enduring appeal and the impact of its eventful 10th season.

Fan-Fueled Recognition

The People’s Choice Awards, distinctive for being determined by fan votes, had to be postponed to 2024 due to strikes. Now, followers of ‘Below Deck’ can show their support by voting on the People’s Choice Awards website. The results will be announced in a live broadcast on February 18, 2024.

‘Below Deck’s’ Notable 10th Season

In its 10th season, ‘Below Deck’ made waves with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm and Fraser Olender serving as the franchise’s first male chief stew. The season was a whirlwind of crew firings, romantic entanglements, and demanding guests, offering viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the world of luxury yachting.

Stiff Competition

Despite ‘Below Deck’s’ popularity, the competition is formidable. The show is up against other fan favorites like ‘The Kardashians’ and ‘Selling Sunset’. Nevertheless, ‘Below Deck’ is no stranger to accolades, having previously been nominated for both the People’s Choice Awards and a Primetime Emmy. To boost its chances, fans are encouraged to vote daily.

Arts & Entertainment United States
