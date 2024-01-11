Belle Mariano Set to Launch New Album ‘Solemn’: A Testament to her Evolving Artistry

Filipina sensation Belle Mariano is gearing up to dazzle her fans with the launch of her new album ‘Solemn.’ The event, announced by ABS-CBN, is set to unfold on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the SM North Edsa Skydome. The actress-turned-singer, who has smoothly transitioned to a dual career, has not only carved a niche for herself in the acting world but has also received accolades in the music industry.

Award-Winning Stint in Music

With three notable awards under her belt, Mariano’s foray into music has been nothing short of successful. She was crowned the PPOP New Female Artist of the Year at the 7th PPOP Awards, marking her impressive debut. Further recognition came when she clinched the Breakthrough Artist award and the Favorite Song award for her track ‘Sigurado’ at the 35th Awit Awards in 2022.

Acting Prowess

Parallel to her musical journey, Mariano continues to charm audiences with her acting skills. She currently stars in the television series ‘Can’t Buy Me Love,’ where she shares the screen with Donny Pangilinan. The series is beamed across several platforms including Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5, ensuring a wide reach.

Anticipating ‘Solemn’

As the date of the album launch draws closer, fans eagerly await the unveiling of ‘Solemn.’ The album, a testament to Mariano’s growth as an artist, features collaborations with Donny Pangilinan, December Avenue, and Ben&Ben. While tickets details remain under wraps, the anticipation continues to build, promising a grand celebration of Belle Mariano’s musical journey.