Bella Shmurda Commemorates Late Rapper Mohbad’s 28th Posthumous Birthday

On what would have been his 28th birthday, the Nigerian music industry commemorates the life and legacy of the late rapper and songwriter Mohbad. The young talent, who passed away on September 12, 2023, at the tender age of 27, left an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene, with his chart-topping hits and lyrical prowess.

Bella Shmurda’s Tribute to Mohbad

Among those remembering Mohbad was his close friend and fellow musician, Bella Shmurda. The two shared a strong bond, with Bella Shmurda often referring to the ‘Peace’ hitmaker as his brother. Through an emotional Instagram post, Bella Shmurda expressed his profound love and how much he misses his friend, further dedicating a song to memorialize his departed comrade.

The Unresolved Mystery of Mohbad’s Death

However, the commemoration of Mohbad’s birthday comes amidst an unresolved mystery surrounding his death. His body has been held for autopsy for over two months, and the Lagos State Police Command has yet to release the report of their findings. Bella Shmurda, among others, has appealed to the authorities for the conclusion of the investigation and the disclosure of the autopsy results.

Mohbad’s Lasting Legacy

Despite his untimely passing, Mohbad’s influence in the Nigerian music industry remains evident. His music, marked by his unique lyrical style and raw talent, continues to resonate with fans. Even after his departure from Naira Marley’s label, his impact didn’t wane, testifying to his enduring legacy. As the industry commemorates what would have been his 28th birthday, his contributions to the vibrant Nigerian music landscape are remembered and celebrated.