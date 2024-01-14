en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter”: A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
“Belgravia: The Next Chapter”: A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy

Unfolding the tapestry of high society in the 19th century, “Belgravia: The Next Chapter” is set to capture the attention of viewers worldwide. This British costume drama, set in 1871 London, serves as a continuation of Julian Fellowes’ 2020 series, a full 30 years after the original series’ events. The series, adapted from Fellowes’ 2017 novel, is now primed to premiere on Sunday, January 14, on MGM+.

A Glimpse into the Aristocratic Life

The narrative revolves around the life of Frederick Trenchard, the third Lord Trenchard, portrayed by Benjamin Wainwright. Frederick is a man perceived as an ideal prince, but beneath this façade, he is deeply tormented. Born from the scandal of his mother’s affair, he bears the trauma that manifests in his fits of rage, depression, anxiety, and jealousy.

Clara Dunn: the Outsider Within

Enters Clara Dunn, performed by Harriet Slater, a trusting and perhaps naïve woman who marries into the Trenchard family. Navigating her new high-status life and the responsibilities that come with it, Clara faces the daunting task of adapting to married life. Despite feeling like an outsider and harboring secrets of her own, she is determined to make the marriage work.

Authenticity in Performance

In a recent Zoom interview, Harriet Slater shared her experience of wearing a period-specific corset for her role. She explained how the corset altered her posture and movement, and the restrictive sensation it induced. Slater believes that this physicality brought an authentic dimension to her portrayal of Clara Dunn, reflecting the societal constraints women of that period faced.

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” developed by Helen Edmundson, boasts an impressive cast including Toby Regbo, Sophie Thompson, Hannah Onslow, Claude Perron, Alice Eve, Sophie Winkleman, Elaine Cassidy, and Richard Goulding. The series, scored by John Lunn, promises to be an insightful exploration of love, secrets, and the trials of aristocratic life in 19th century London.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
56 seconds ago
Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo Spark Conversations at Film Independent Event
At the Billy Wilder Theater within the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, a spirited interaction unfurled between two of Hollywood’s acclaimed actors, Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo. The occasion? ‘An Evening With Colman Domingo.’ This Film Independent event celebrated Domingo’s illustrious career, featuring an engaging conversation between the two actors on the main stage. Natasha
Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo Spark Conversations at Film Independent Event
The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration
6 mins ago
The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration
Jamaica's Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent
6 mins ago
Jamaica's Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent
Rochester Celebrates Historic Performance: 'The Rite of Spring' Reimagined
5 mins ago
Rochester Celebrates Historic Performance: 'The Rite of Spring' Reimagined
Shaukat Zaidi: A Life of Journalism, Acting, and Theatre Comes to an End
6 mins ago
Shaukat Zaidi: A Life of Journalism, Acting, and Theatre Comes to an End
Christina Aguilera's Daughter Aspires to Be 'Daught-ager': A Manager in the Making
6 mins ago
Christina Aguilera's Daughter Aspires to Be 'Daught-ager': A Manager in the Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
35 seconds
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
40 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise
57 seconds
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise
Investments in Jamaica Constabulary Force: A Strategic Approach Amid Controversy
1 min
Investments in Jamaica Constabulary Force: A Strategic Approach Amid Controversy
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
1 min
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
2 mins
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
4 mins
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
5 mins
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
5 mins
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app