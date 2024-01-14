“Belgravia: The Next Chapter”: A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy

Unfolding the tapestry of high society in the 19th century, “Belgravia: The Next Chapter” is set to capture the attention of viewers worldwide. This British costume drama, set in 1871 London, serves as a continuation of Julian Fellowes’ 2020 series, a full 30 years after the original series’ events. The series, adapted from Fellowes’ 2017 novel, is now primed to premiere on Sunday, January 14, on MGM+.

A Glimpse into the Aristocratic Life

The narrative revolves around the life of Frederick Trenchard, the third Lord Trenchard, portrayed by Benjamin Wainwright. Frederick is a man perceived as an ideal prince, but beneath this façade, he is deeply tormented. Born from the scandal of his mother’s affair, he bears the trauma that manifests in his fits of rage, depression, anxiety, and jealousy.

Clara Dunn: the Outsider Within

Enters Clara Dunn, performed by Harriet Slater, a trusting and perhaps naïve woman who marries into the Trenchard family. Navigating her new high-status life and the responsibilities that come with it, Clara faces the daunting task of adapting to married life. Despite feeling like an outsider and harboring secrets of her own, she is determined to make the marriage work.

Authenticity in Performance

In a recent Zoom interview, Harriet Slater shared her experience of wearing a period-specific corset for her role. She explained how the corset altered her posture and movement, and the restrictive sensation it induced. Slater believes that this physicality brought an authentic dimension to her portrayal of Clara Dunn, reflecting the societal constraints women of that period faced.

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” developed by Helen Edmundson, boasts an impressive cast including Toby Regbo, Sophie Thompson, Hannah Onslow, Claude Perron, Alice Eve, Sophie Winkleman, Elaine Cassidy, and Richard Goulding. The series, scored by John Lunn, promises to be an insightful exploration of love, secrets, and the trials of aristocratic life in 19th century London.