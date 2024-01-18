Belgium's Africa Museum Reviews Artefacts, Eyes Restitution

Belgium's Royal Museum for Central Africa has embarked on a meticulous review of its colonial-era collection, sparking a new chapter in the saga of cultural restitution. The museum's director, Bart Ouvry, underlined the imperative to discern which artifacts were procured through theft, violence, or manipulation.

Advertisment

Inventory Shared and Restitution Law Passed

An inventory of an overwhelming 80,000 objects had previously been shared with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Concurrently, Belgium has enacted a law delineating the process for restoring works despoiled during its colonial period, spanning from 1885 to 1960. A committee, teeming with experts from Belgium and the DRC, is being set up to scrutinize the legitimacy of the acquisitions.

'ReThinking Collections': A Journey into Restitution

Advertisment

A fresh exhibition, 'ReThinking Collections,' has opened its doors to shed light on the restitution issue. It features a statue seized by a Belgian officer in 1878, serving as the centerpiece of the exhibition. The curators and historians spotlighted the cultural and heritage significance of these artifacts, acknowledging the shift in attitudes towards restitution over the years.

Preserving DRC's Cultural Heritage

In the past, artifacts were withheld under the guise of preservation. However, with the advent of modern facilities in Kinshasa, the return of these precious artifacts to the DRC's national heritage has become feasible. Belgium's King Philippe has made a symbolic gesture by loaning a significant ritual mask to the DRC. The exhibition further delves into the wider implications of cultural loss and the endeavors to involve DRC youth in preserving their cultural heritage.