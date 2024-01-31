Bel and Bel Unveils Commercial Replica of Anime's Iconic Akira Bike

In a fascinating blend of artistry and engineering, Barcelona-based studio Bel and Bel has brought to life one of the most enduring symbols of anime culture: Kaneda's red bike from the 1988 film, Akira. The bike, long a dream for many fans to possess, is now a reality and available for purchase. This eliminates the need for enthusiasts to painstakingly construct one from the ground up.

Impeccable Design and Performance

The Akira bike, priced at a cool 24,000 Euros (approximately $26,000 USD), is a marvel of modern machinery. Its design features a robust metal chassis complemented by fiberglass and carbon fiber components. Powered by a 72-volt, 5,000-watt engine, the bike promises an exhilarating riding experience. It can accelerate to 100 km/h in a mere six seconds and can reach a top speed of 150 km/h. The bike's captivating aesthetic is heightened by its futuristic LED lighting on the rims, a digital control panel, and a pop-up headlight.

A Strategic Shift for Bel and Bel

Bel and Bel's introduction of the Akira bike into the market marks a significant turn in their business strategy. Previously known for their innovative upcycling of vehicle parts into artworks and furniture, the studio is now focusing its creative energies on anime-inspired merchandise, specifically custom bikes. While they have created pieces inspired by other anime franchises, the Akira bike represents their first foray into commercial sales.

Aligning with the Electric Vehicle Market Growth

The timing of the Akira bike's release aligns perfectly with the burgeoning growth of the electric vehicle market. The bike's modern, electrically-powered design resonates with the aesthetics and themes of the original film, embodying a fascination with technology and a vision of the future. As of now, Bel and Bel have already begun working on orders for this evocative piece of anime history, signaling a promising start to their new venture.