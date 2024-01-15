Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions

The Beijing Symphony Orchestra ushered in its 2024 performing season with a riveting concert at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Conducted by the esteemed Massimo Zanetti, the opening performance resonated with the timeless melodies of Rossini, Puccini, and Mendelssohn.

Season of Celebrations

The season is set to host approximately 18 concerts and assorted music events, each promising an enchanting experience for the audience. One of the most anticipated performances of the season includes a commemorative concert marking the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations. This concert will be lit up by the beauty of French compositions under the skilled baton of conductor Zhang Yi. Further, the orchestra will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Berlin-Beijing city partnership with a performance in June, featuring Vineta Sareika-Volkner, the first female concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Salute to the Central Axis

Meng Haidong, the orchestra’s president, unveiled that the season will also debut new music works commissioned specifically for the season. These compositions will pay homage to Beijing’s Central Axis, a historic area that is a testament to the city’s rich past.

Democratizing Classical Music

As part of its mission to make classical music more accessible, the Beijing Symphony Orchestra will extend its art educational initiatives. Collaborations with educational institutions, communities, and businesses are planned to widen the audience base and foster a deeper appreciation for classical music.