Beijing Dance Academy Showcases Award-Winning Performances at Tianqiao Performing Arts Center

The Beijing Dance Academy recently unveiled a stunning performance showcase at the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center. The event, held on January 5, featured a selection of distinguished students and teachers who have made their mark in the Lotus Award, China’s foremost national dance competition. The Lotus Award, founded in 1997, is renowned for its role in propelling young dancers into the spotlight and bestowing upon them invaluable stage experience.

From Classical to Contemporary: A Dance Diversity

The showcase was a medley of various dance styles, embracing the traditional and the modern. It encompassed classical Chinese dance, Chinese folk dance, and contemporary dance, each meticulously performed and resonating with the cultural richness of China. The performances were not only a testament to the dancers’ skill but also a reflection of their adaptability and versatility in mastering different dance forms.

‘Galloping Horse’: A Classic Reimagined

The evening’s opening act was the ‘Galloping Horse,’ a classical Chinese dance that drew inspiration from the famed ink paintings of Xu Beihong. This captivating dance, which won the 13th Lotus Award in 2021, exhibited a harmonious blend of art and dance, where fluid movements mirrored the brushstrokes of Beihong’s paintings.

Noteworthy Performances: ‘Keeping’ and ‘Son of Snow’

Another standout performance was ‘Keeping,’ a solo dance that intricately showcased yun shou, the complex hand gestures intrinsic to classical Chinese dance. The dancer’s exquisite execution of the hand movements, coupled with their emotive delivery, brought the dance to life, capturing the audience’s attention. The showcase also featured ‘Son of Snow,’ a group dance depicting the lives of residents in the snowy mountainous regions of Southwest China’s Xizang autonomous region. This performance, with its compelling narrative and passionate choreography, further underscored the caliber of talent fostered by the Lotus Award.