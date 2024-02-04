Behind the Scenes: The Making of Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Unveiling the behind-the-scenes journey of character creation in video games, Naughty Dog recently released a gripping documentary about Abby's evolution in The Last of Us Part 2. The character, brought to life by actor Laura Bailey, diverges from the mould of female characters in gaming with her muscular build and revenge-driven persona.

The Birth of a Unique Character

Naughty Dog's director, Neil Druckmann, shed light on the decision to deviate from initial designs and create a brawnier Abby. This significant choice was made to mirror the movements of Joel, another pivotal character from The Last of Us series, and set a stark contrast against Ellie's moveset. The character Abby thus emerged as a unique figure with a distinct physicality and attitude in the gaming landscape.

Meticulous Crafting of Abby's Moveset

To enhance the differentiation, Abby was assigned a unique moveset, skill tree, and combat animations. The development team meticulously worked on these aspects to ensure that Abby's character stood out in terms of functionality and interactivity in the gaming environment. Abby's movements not only brought a fresh dynamism to gameplay but also solidified her stature as a formidable character in the The Last of Us Part 2.

Laura Bailey's Commitment to the Role

Druckmann even suggested that Laura Bailey should bulk up to match Abby's physique, a proposal the actor took seriously. Bailey embarked on an intensive training regimen, embracing the physical challenges of embodying Abby before her pregnancy intervened. Her dedication to the role reaffirms the importance of actor involvement in bringing characters to life in video games.

Naughty Dog's Reflections and Future Plans

The documentary also delves into Naughty Dog's earlier plans of creating an open-world adventure inspired by Bloodborne, and their introspection on the studio's crunch culture. Acknowledging the past, Naughty Dog has indicated a commitment to reevaluate and change its approach to crunch time, aiming to create a healthier work environment for its team in the future.