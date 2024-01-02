en English
Arts & Entertainment

Behind the Scenes of ‘Sex Education’: An Extra’s Revelations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
In an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the final season of Netflix’s popular series ‘Sex Education’, extra Chikamso Chukwuenyem shared her candid experiences on set. Chukwuenyem, who had a short stint on the show, offered a glimpse into the on-set dynamics, revealing interesting anecdotes about the main cast members and an incident that led to her being cut from a scene.

The Unseen Side of the Stars

Chukwuenyem shared insights about the cast members’ conduct off-camera. Mimi Keene, she mentioned, had a penchant for vaping on set during breaks. Kedar Williams-Stirling, on the other hand, was inseparable from his phone, only parting with it when it was time to shoot a scene. Ncuti Gatwa, although professional, maintained a reserved demeanor around the extras.

Asa Butterfield and Chinenye Ezeudu were among the friendliest of the lot. Butterfield, despite his star status, remained approachable and often engaged in conversations with the extras. Ezeudu, too, was open to engaging with Chukwuenyem’s humor.

Revealing Secrets and Missteps

Chukwuenyem unveiled a lesser-known fact about Williams-Stirling: he wears contacts to achieve his character’s blue eyes. However, Chukwuenyem’s stint on the show wasn’t without its share of mishaps. Misunderstanding an on-set protocol, she spoke during a take when she was supposed to mime. This mistake led to her being relocated out of the camera’s view.

Due to work obligations, Chukwuenyem was unable to continue her participation in the series. However, she cherishes a tote bag she received from the set as a keepsake of her brief time on ‘Sex Education’. As fans gear up for the fourth and final season of ‘Sex Education’, these behind-the-scenes tidbits add an extra layer of intrigue to the show’s already captivating narrative.

Arts & Entertainment
