Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Heer Aasmani’: Cast of ‘Fighter’ Shares Fun Moments in Kashmir

The upcoming film ‘Fighter’ continues to make waves as the team releases a music video for the song ‘Heer Aasmani,’ and a behind-the-scenes video capturing the making of the track. Filmed amidst the breathtaking, snow-covered landscape of Kashmir, the video offers glimpses of the cast’s off-screen camaraderie and the sobering challenges posed by the extreme cold weather.

Unforgettable Moments in the Snow

The cast, featuring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, embraced the experience with infectious enthusiasm. From engaging in playful snowball fights to riding bikes in the mountains and gathering around bonfires, the team found joy in the freezing conditions. Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, described the shoot as a ‘training/bonding’ experience, alluding to the fun the team had together, especially during the lip-syncing sessions.

Akshay Oberoi Reflects on the Filming Process

Akshay Oberoi shared his thoughts on the filming process, highlighting how the beauty of Kashmir added to the team-building aspect of the shoot. The scenic beauty, combined with the shared challenges, served to bring the cast closer, creating a bond that transcends the professional sphere and echoes through their performances.

‘Heer Aasmani’ – A Musical Treat

‘Heer Aasmani’ features captivating vocals from Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak, set to music composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The music video weaves in various scenes from the Air Force officers’ professional and personal lives, including a scene where Hrithik Roshan, who plays an Air Force officer, strums a harmonica and rides a bike with Deepika Padukone.

With its compelling narrative and soul-stirring music, ‘Fighter,’ directed by Siddharth Anand, is eagerly awaited by fans. The film is scheduled for release on January 25th, making the start of the year exciting for Bollywood cinema enthusiasts.