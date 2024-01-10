Behind-the-Scenes of Al Daheeh YouTube Channel Revealed at Dubai Summit

An exclusive workshop titled 'How to Produce Al-Daheeh Episode' unfolded at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, January 10-11. Aspiring content creators received a unique behind-the-scenes glance at the making of one of the Arab world's most popular YouTube channels. The brains behind the channel, including Ahmed Ragab, Abdelrahman Jawish, Ahmed Gamal Saad El-Din, Samira Hamza, and the star Ahmed El Ghandour, better known as Al Daheeh, led the session.

Insights into the Content Creation Process

The workshop offered a thorough overview of the content creation process, from initial brainstorming to the last stages of production. Attendees discovered the phases of drafting, researching, validating sources, and generating high-quality content that has been instrumental in the series' triumph since its inception in 2014. The team emphasized that producing a single episode of Al Daheeh demands the combined effort of over 150 professionals.

Script Development and Episode Structuring

Script development, episode structuring, balancing humor and entertainment, and careful validation of information were underscored during the workshop. The session also highlighted the coordination required for visual content selection and film production — all factors contributing to Al Daheeh's unique style and success.

Al Daheeh's YouTube Channel Success

With over 275 million views and more than 3.79 million subscribers on YouTube, Al Daheeh's channel has become a symbol of unique content creation. The 1 Billion Followers Summit, held at the New Media Academy at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, welcomed over 7,000 attendees, including 3,000 content creators and influencers from all over the globe. With over 100 speakers and 50+ sessions and workshops, the summit stands as a testament to the ever-growing digital content industry.