en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Behind the Publication of Kristin Hannah’s Latest Novel ‘The Women’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Behind the Publication of Kristin Hannah’s Latest Novel ‘The Women’

Bestselling author Kristin Hannah’s latest novel, ‘The Women’, is an emotionally charged journey into the past, offering an introspective look at the Vietnam War through the eyes of a young nurse named Frankie McGrath. Publishers Weekly applauds the book as an ’emotionally charged page-turner,’ particularly endearing to those who relish women’s historical novels.

The Collaborative Process Behind ‘The Women’

The creation of ‘The Women’ has been a remarkable process, described as both collaborative and detail-oriented. Jennifer Enderlin, President and Publisher at St. Martin’s Publishing Group, shared her experience of working closely with Hannah. Enderlin commends Hannah’s receptiveness to feedback and her commitment to refining the narrative, which inevitably shaped the success of the novel. ‘The Women’ is the fruit of an ongoing contract with St. Martin’s Press, and with Enderlin’s support, the concept transformed into a tangible reality.

Designing the Book Cover

The cover design of ‘The Women’ was meticulously crafted to encapsulate the spirit of the ’70s and the Vietnam War. The design team achieved this by utilizing a ’70s typeface and incorporating an image of a helicopter. Gold foil was employed in a distressed manner to evoke a sense of the tumultuous era. The design process involved numerous trials until the final version was agreed upon, creating a cover that is both visually appealing and representative of the novel’s setting and tone.

Hannah’s Inspiration

Kristin Hannah’s inspiration for ‘The Women’ was drawn from her childhood memories of the Vietnam War and the recent global pandemic’s impact on healthcare workers, specifically nurses. This led her to anchor the narrative on the experiences of female nurses during the war, shedding light on a perspective often overlooked in historical accounts. The novel is a testament to Hannah’s narrative prowess, her ability to weave historical facts with poignant human experiences, and her commitment to giving voice to the unsung heroes of the past.

0
Arts & Entertainment Vietnam
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
27 seconds ago
New Book Deals Set to Stir the Publishing Industry: Reeves, Marsden, James, and More
Ushering in a new era of literary allure, the publishing industry is abuzz with news of riveting book deals that promise to mesmerize readers across the globe. From Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves venturing into novel writing, to debut authors carving out their path in the literary world, these upcoming releases are set to captivate, challenge,
New Book Deals Set to Stir the Publishing Industry: Reeves, Marsden, James, and More
LaKeith Stanfield Stars as a Modern-Day Messiah in 'The Book of Clarence'
8 mins ago
LaKeith Stanfield Stars as a Modern-Day Messiah in 'The Book of Clarence'
Champaign-Urbana Music Community Mourns The Loss of 'Duke of Uke', David King
11 mins ago
Champaign-Urbana Music Community Mourns The Loss of 'Duke of Uke', David King
Unhoused: Personal Stories and Public Health - A New Exhibition at the Mütter Museum
1 min ago
Unhoused: Personal Stories and Public Health - A New Exhibition at the Mütter Museum
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
3 mins ago
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
6 mins ago
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
37 seconds
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
46 seconds
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
49 seconds
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
58 seconds
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
2 mins
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
Indiana Hoosiers Lead Minnesota Golden Gophers at Halftime in NCAA Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Indiana Hoosiers Lead Minnesota Golden Gophers at Halftime in NCAA Basketball Showdown
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
3 mins
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
3 mins
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
8 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
33 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app