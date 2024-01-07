en English
Arts & Entertainment

Behind the Glamour: Actors Reveal Strategies for Navigating Hollywood Awards Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Behind the Glamour: Actors Reveal Strategies for Navigating Hollywood Awards Season

The Hollywood awards season, a time of glitz, glamour, and intense competition, is upon us once again. The period is not just about the anticipation of who will secure the coveted awards but also the strategies employed by actors to navigate this demanding time. From self-care to networking, actors like Carey Mulligan, Mark Ruffalo, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, and Cillian Murphy illuminate the path they tread during this high-pressure period.

The Art of Enjoying the Moment

Golden Globe nominee Carey Mulligan underscores the importance of savoring the moment. Amid the whirlwind of activities and expectations, she recommends appreciating the journey. This perspective allows actors to view the awards season as an opportunity to celebrate their craft rather than a time of stress and scrutiny.

Self-Awareness and Aging in Hollywood

For the Golden Globe winner Mark Ruffalo, the awards season is a time for self-awareness. He candidly discusses the reality of aging in Hollywood, an industry often criticized for its obsession with youth. Ruffalo’s reflections remind us of the human side of the industry, where actors, like everyone else, grapple with time and its implications.

Staying Grounded Amidst the Glitz

Colman Domingo and Danielle Brooks emphasize the significance of self-care and staying grounded. While the awards season is riddled with competition, they advocate focusing on the experience instead of the competition. Strategies such as these help actors maintain mental equilibrium during this testing period.

Fostering Interpersonal Connections

For some, like Cillian Murphy, the awards season provides a rare opportunity to network with industry peers and filmmakers. Amid the galas and red carpet events, actors can engage in meaningful dialogue and form valuable connections. These interactions often lead to future collaborations, underscoring the importance of networking during the awards season.

As these actors show, navigating the awards season requires a blend of emotional well-being and strategic planning. The strategies they employ highlight a side of Hollywood often overshadowed by the sparkle of the red carpet and the thrill of competition.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

