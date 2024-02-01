Bedworth Civic Hall Set to Reopen After Extended Closure

In the heart of Warwickshire, a beacon of community spirit is preparing to shine once more as Bedworth Civic Hall gears up for its grand reopening. After an extended closure since October 2022 for essential maintenance work, including asbestos removal, the entertainment venue is primed to open its doors to the public again.

Lease Negotiations Underway

The Bedworth Civic Hall Community Interest Company (CIO) had been given an opportunity to negotiate a lease for the venue last year. Currently, discussions about the new lease are in full swing, with the CIO having completed the work on the draft lease necessary to transfer the venue from Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council to the charity.

The CIO has proposed amendments to the lease to facilitate the phased reopening of the venue, slated to commence in April. One such amendment is a clause change that would allow the CIO to apply for larger grants, a move significant for the venue's sustainable operation.

Collaborative Effort for Community Revitalization

The amended lease is now awaiting approval from the council. Once approved, it will mark a critical step towards the actualization of the ACT ONE project. This project, a collaborative effort between the CIO and the council, aims to transform Bedworth and create a vibrant hub for community groups and businesses.

Anticipation Builds for Reopening

With a seating capacity of over 700, the Bedworth Civic Hall has long been a centerpiece for local entertainment. Its impending reopening, therefore, is much anticipated by the local community and beyond. Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, the local authority responsible for the area, is yet to provide further comments on the matter.