Bedworth Civic Hall Eyes April 2024 Reopening with Potentially 2M Funding

In a significant stride towards community revitalization, the Bedworth Civic Hall Community Interest Company (CIC) has ascended to the final lap in the application process for the Community Ownership Fund, targeting a hefty funding injection of up to 2 million. This follows constructive discussions with Bedworth’s representative in Parliament, Craig Tracey, and serves as a beacon of hope for the 50-year-old Civic Hall, which faced an uncertain future as an entertainment venue after its tenure as a Covid-jab hub.

Imminent Reopening of Bedworth Civic Hall

With the potential funding on the horizon, the group announced a phased reopening of the Civic Hall, slated to commence in April 2024. The key objective of this financial boost is to fortify the Civic Hall’s safety measures, ensure its financial viability, and foster its sustainability ahead of its much-anticipated reopening.

Bedworth Civic Hall CIC’s Vision for the Future

After winning the opportunity to manage the venue, Bedworth Civic Hall CIC has charted an ambitious path for the next fifty years. The Civic Hall is set to morph into a multifaceted community and youth hub, providing a broad range of arts, support, and services. Beyond entertainment, the venue is poised to become a fertile ground for education and employment opportunities.

Community Involvement and Opportunities

The CIC is fervently promoting community involvement, throwing open doors for event hosting, group formation, and volunteering opportunities. Interested parties are invited to reach out via email, marking a new era of community engagement and collaboration for the betterment of the Civic Hall and the wider community it serves.

