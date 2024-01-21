Bebe Rexha Dazzles at 2024 Joy Awards: A Performance Beyond Music

On January 21, 2024, the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was set ablaze by a performance from American singer Bebe Rexha. The audience was treated to her hit song 'I'm Good (Blue)', despite the absence of David Guetta, who features on the track. The crowd, however, was far from disappointed as Rexha and her entourage of dancers delivered an electrifying performance met with great applause.

Rexha's Fashion Statement

Apart from her energetic performance, the singer drew attention with her striking outfit. Rexha took to the stage in a black dress adorned with sparkling elements, paired with wide pants and a corset. The ensemble accentuated her curvy and elegant figure, making a bold fashion statement that was both memorable and daring.

Embracing Local Culture

Prior to her appearance at the Joy Awards, Rexha was part of the 'Balad Best Festival' in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, alongside 60 other participants. During her performance, she pleasantly surprised the audience and social media users alike with her use of the Arabic salutation 'As-salamu alaykum', highlighting the influence of her Muslim Albanian upbringing. The singer further expressed her comfort in Saudi Arabia by sharing her plans to savour Burger King, free from the worry of consuming pork.

Connecting with the Audience

The personal remarks and performances by Bebe Rexha throughout these events hint at her genuine connection with the audience. By embracing the local culture and intertwining it with her performances, Rexha has shown that she is not just a visitor but a performer who appreciates and respects her audience's culture and traditions.