Arts & Entertainment

Bebe Rexha: A Second Grammy Nomination and a Journey Beyond Expectations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Bebe Rexha: A Second Grammy Nomination and a Journey Beyond Expectations

For the second time, the dynamic duo of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta find their names etched on the Grammy nomination list. Their track ‘One in a Million’ is vying for the title of Best Pop Dance Recording at the imminent 2024 Grammy Awards. This nomination follows their previous nod in 2022 for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, marking a continued trajectory of success and recognition for their unique musical synergy.

A Journey of No Expectations

Despite her Grammy nomination, 34-year-old Rexha remains grounded, carrying a mindset of ‘no expectations’. This pragmatic approach stems from her previous disappointment when her hit song ‘Meant to Be’ fell short of securing a Grammy win. However, the setback only deepened her appreciation for the process, allowing her to find joy in the journey rather than the destination.

Collaborative Chemistry with David Guetta

Her path to Grammy recognition has been paved with powerful collaborations, most notably with French DJ and music producer David Guetta. She recounts their initial meeting, marked by a blend of excitement and nervousness, which eventually blossomed into a fruitful musical partnership. Their collaboration on ‘One in a Million’ has not only earned them a Grammy nomination but also resonated with audiences worldwide, underscoring their shared musical vision and complementary talents.

Support Beyond Success

Amid the glamour and pressure of the Grammy night, Rexha finds comfort and encouragement in her close-knit circle. She shares a touching anecdote about her brother’s unwavering support, who showed up to celebrate with her regardless of the Grammy outcome. This familial bond, coupled with her passion for music, fuels her resilience and commitment to her craft, transcending the allure of accolades.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

