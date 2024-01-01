Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka

On December 31st, the Buganda kingdom was abuzz with the annual Enkuuka celebration, a vibrant cornerstone of Buganda’s cultural heritage marking the transition into the New Year. The event, held at Bulange Mengo, hosted high-profile figures including Twaha Kawaase, the First Deputy Katikiro, Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition designate, and Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, the Speaker of Buganda Lukiiko.

The Challenges of Organizing Enkuuka

Enkuuka, a platform for cultural performances, speeches, and communal activities, is a significant undertaking organized by Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abtex. However, the organization of such large-scale events is fraught with complexities and financial demands, as highlighted by prominent East African musician Bebe Cool, whose real name is Moses Ssali. The costs associated with putting together such an event include venue rental, security, sound and lighting equipment, performers’ fees, and promotional activities.

Unforeseen Difficulties at the Event

The event faced several challenges. Western Uganda’s singer Ray G found himself at the receiving end of a bottle-throwing incident during his performance, a repercussion of his recent altercation with female musician Azawi. Sheebah Karungi, another performer, faced sound issues and fights on the stage, preventing the completion of her performance. Similar instances of violent humiliation for artists at the hands of the audience have been persistent challenges for the festival.

The Impact of Enkuuka Beyond Entertainment

Despite these issues, the significance of Enkuuka extends beyond mere entertainment. It is an opportunity for artists across the country to express their artistry and a cornerstone of communal joy and cultural heritage. Moreover, it also has implications for the local culture and economy. The spotlight on these challenges and the solutions to them are essential to ensure the festival’s continued legacy and impact.

Bebe Cool’s insights into the organization of such events are particularly relevant as he is expected to release his ‘Bebe Cool List 2024’, and his association with 2024 X Corp, an entity that could be linked to his future projects or events.