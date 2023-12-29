en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Beauty Rankings Stir Buzz: Keung To’s Triumph and the Changing Face of Beauty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:41 pm EST
Beauty Rankings Stir Buzz: Keung To’s Triumph and the Changing Face of Beauty

The latest edition of TC Candler and The Independent Critics’ annual ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces’ and ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces’ lists have landed amid much anticipation and some controversy. Garnering votes from 2,656 participants via Patreon, the rankings have sparked a global conversation on the evolving standards of beauty and stirring debate about the representation of different ethnicities. The listings have been a yearly event since 1990, highlighting not just physical attractiveness but also the charm and charisma of the individuals.

Keung To’s Triumph and Controversy

Keung To, a member of the Hong Kong boy group Mirror, has clinched a coveted spot in the top three of the ‘Most Handsome’ list, igniting a wave of support from his fans on social media platforms. This achievement is a substantial leap, seeing him climb two spots from his placement in the previous year. However, the singer-actor’s ranking has not been without controversy, with allegations of poll rigging surfacing in the midst of his triumph. Despite these murmurs, Keung To’s recognition in this prestigious list underscores his growing prominence as a captivating figure in the entertainment industry.

Asian Representation

The presence of multiple Asian celebrities on both lists is a noteworthy development. Apart from Keung To, other members of Mirror, including Anson Kong, Anson Lo, and Edan Lui, have made the list. Countless K-Pop idols also feature, with stars like NI-KI from ENHYPEN, Bang Chan from Stray Kids, and BTS’s V securing high ranks. This reflects a broader shift in the global entertainment industry, with increased diversity and representation of different ethnicities.

Leading Faces

Timothée Chalamet and Jasmine Tookes emerged at the top of the respective lists. Chalamet, the American-French actor known for his roles in “Wonka” and the upcoming “Dune Part Two,” topped the ‘Most Handsome’ list, while the stunning model Jasmine Tookes led the ‘Most Beautiful’ list. Other notable inclusions were British actor Henry Cavill and influencer Dasha Taran, who were lauded for their aesthetic appeal and charisma.

As the dust settles on the latest rankings, the lists continue to fuel conversations around beauty standards, diversity, and representation. The debate around the rankings and the diversity they showcase underlines the growing global awareness and acceptance of different standards of beauty.

1
Arts & Entertainment Asia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kesha Celebrates 'Gag Order' Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema in 2023: A Year of Resurgence Led by Visionary Directors

By BNN Correspondents

Vinyl Revival: The Resurgence of a Fading Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Yulia Chicherina's Harmonic Performance for Military Amidst Political Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Middle East's Cultural Transformation Amidst Political Tensions ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Middle East's Cultural Transformation Amidst Political Tensions ...
heart comment 0
Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir

By Wojciech Zylm

Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir
‘Alan Wake II’ Reigns Supreme: Press Start’s Top Ten Video Games of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

'Alan Wake II' Reigns Supreme: Press Start's Top Ten Video Games of 2023
Rebekah Vardy Dropped from Celebrity Big Brother Line-up Following Leak

By BNN Correspondents

Rebekah Vardy Dropped from Celebrity Big Brother Line-up Following Leak
Leeds 2023 Year of Culture: A Beacon of Cultural Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Leeds 2023 Year of Culture: A Beacon of Cultural Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Extremes and the Dawn of Decisive Global Politics
44 seconds
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Extremes and the Dawn of Decisive Global Politics
New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission
3 mins
New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission
Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance
4 mins
Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seasons
4 mins
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seasons
The Unpredictable Landscape of the 2024 Senate Elections
4 mins
The Unpredictable Landscape of the 2024 Senate Elections
Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
5 mins
Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
Sanjay Raut Stirs Political Landscape with Ayodhya Remark
5 mins
Sanjay Raut Stirs Political Landscape with Ayodhya Remark
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections
6 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India's Progress in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Year
6 mins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India's Progress in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Year
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
11 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app