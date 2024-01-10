Beauty Forward 2024: A Deep Dive into the Future of Beauty in Asia Pacific

Beauty Forward 2024, the upcoming digital interactive beauty summit, is set to provide an immersive platform for discussion on the evolving trends impacting the next generation of beauty consumers. The three-day event, beginning on January 29 in the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, promises a deep dive into next-gen skincare, color innovation, and consumer insights, with a focus on the Asia Pacific beauty industry.

Advertisment

Shaping the Future of APAC's Beauty Industry

The summit's Asia Pacific segment will culminate in a live panel discussion on the future of the APAC beauty industry. The panel, moderated by Amanda Lim, editor at CosmeticsDesign-Asia, will host experts from multinational beauty companies and startups. A few of the featured speakers include Xiang Wen Hong from Dr. Ci:Labo, Johanna Monange from Maison 21G, Katia Darde from Coty, and Belinda Carli, a renowned cosmetic chemist. Malavika Menon from Invest India will demystify the Indian beauty market for the attendees.

Unmasking Key Trends in the Beauty Industry

Topics of discussion will cover a broad spectrum—from the evolution of derma beauty, to Gen Z's fragrance preferences, to the role of digital, e-commerce, and CRM in shaping the industry. The summit aims to shed light on trend evolution, consumer shifts, and the future of the beauty industry in the Asia Pacific, a region projected to witness impressive growth in the beauty salon and organic personal care market. Estimates suggest that the global organic personal care market could reach a staggering USD 49.17 billion by 2032, with the Asia Pacific region leading the charge.

While the summit will celebrate the industry's triumphs, it will not shy away from addressing the challenges it faces. These include the high cost of organic personal care products, the rise of counterfeit products, and the growing demand for more natural and less chemical-based personal care products. The summit aims to foster an open dialogue on these pressing issues, encouraging industry leaders to collaborate and innovate to overcome these obstacles.