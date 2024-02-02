Beaumont College Student Shines on National Television with TramShed Theatre Group

Katie, a remarkable 22-year-old fourth-year student at Beaumont College in Lancaster, set the stage ablaze with her performance skills on national television. As a member of the TramShed Theatre Group, she was involved in a special performance where the group managed to master a dance routine to 'The Greatest Show' in less than a week. The arduous rehearsals took place in Blackpool and Manchester, leading up to a performance that was nothing short of extraordinary, forming part of a television special.

Beaumont College: A Nurturing Environment

Beaumont College, a specialist post-16 designated institution, has played a pivotal role in shaping Katie's journey. The college has been instrumental in honing her skills and bolstering her confidence, providing an environment that encourages growth and expression. The college's dedication to student development and its commitment to providing opportunities for students to showcase their talents have been instrumental in Katie's journey.

TramShed Theatre Group: A Stage for Growth

Katie's involvement in TramShed, a theatre group that holds workshops every Tuesday, has been influential in her personal growth. It has fuelled her passion for the stage, and provided an avenue for her to express herself and develop her talents. This theatre group's commitment to inclusivity and encouragement of diverse talents has enabled Katie to flourish and has significantly contributed to her recent achievements.

Katie's Significant Achievement

Her recent appearance on national television signals a significant milestone in her journey. Katie performed in front of a live audience of 12,000 in Manchester, with millions more tuning in on their television sets, marking a momentous occasion in her performing career. The event also served as a celebration and appreciation of National Lottery players, whose contributions have been vital in supporting arts projects such as TramShed's 'Hear Our Voice' inclusive theatre project.