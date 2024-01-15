Beaconsfield Historic House Hosts Exclusive Concert Series in Support of Local Arts

Beaconsfield Historic House, a cherished cornerstone of Prince Edward Island's heritage, is preparing to host a unique series of ten concerts in its famed Double Drawing Room. This exclusive fundraising event, limited to merely 15 privileged attendees per performance, aims to provide an intimate and immersive musical experience while supporting the noble cause of historical preservation and promotion of the arts in Charlottetown.

Giving Centre Stage to PEI's Local Talent

Site director Nick Longaphy couldn't conceal his excitement about the upcoming concert series. He expressed his enthusiasm for using this platform to spotlight the rich and diverse musical talent that PEI has to offer. For Longaphy, this event is not only about raising funds, but also about raising awareness of the incredible depth of local talent within the arts community.

A Noble Cause: Preserving History and Promoting the Arts

Proceeds from this concert series will directly support Beaconsfield Historic House's ongoing efforts to preserve the historical essence of PEI and to promote the arts in Charlottetown. This noble cause resonates deeply with the ethos of the site, which has long been a focal point of cultural preservation and artistic expression in the region.

A Limited Yet Intimate Experience

With only 15 tickets available for each performance, attendees can anticipate a truly intimate musical journey within the elegant confines of the Double Drawing Room. This limited ticket availability is by design, ensuring that each individual's experience is as immersive and personal as possible. Those interested in being part of this unique experience can find the schedule of performances on the official website of PEI Museum.