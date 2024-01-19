BeachLife Festival 2024: Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket to Headline

BeachLife Festival, a popular musical event, is all set to return to Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, from May 3-5, 2024, offering a diverse musical experience across four stages. With over 50 artists lined up for the performance, the festival has confirmed its headliners as Sting, Incubus, and My Morning Jacket.

Day One: Sting and More

The festival will swing into action on Friday, May 3, as Sting takes the stage along with artists like Dirty Heads, The City and Colour, and Seal. Other notable performances include G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter, Bedouin Soundclash, Surfer Blood, and Warren Fitzgerald.

Incubus to Lead the Second Day

Following the vibrant opening, Saturday, May 4, promises an edgier musical experience. Incubus will head the day's performances, supported by artists such as DEVO, Local Natives, and Santigold. The audience will also witness performances by Steel Pulse, Chevy Metal, Sun Room, and Jon Snodgrass.

Final Day: A Treat for Jam Fans

My Morning Jacket will be the main attraction on the final day, Sunday, May 5. Trey Anastasio accompanied by Classic TAB will also perform. The day's lineup includes renowned names like Fleet Foxes, ZZ Top, and Courtney Barnett, along with others like Margo Price, Sugar Ray, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

The BeachLife Festival 2024 promises not just a feast for the ears but also a delightful culinary experience. Offering a variety of ticket packages, the festival is expected to be an unforgettable event for music lovers.