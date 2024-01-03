en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199’: A New Chapter in Sci-Fi Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
‘Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199’: A New Chapter in Sci-Fi Entertainment

In the realm of science fiction, the highly anticipated series ‘Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199’ teases a galactic journey that’s sure to captivate fans. An offshoot of the iconic ‘Space Battleship Yamato’, the series has unveiled a teaser trailer and key visual for its inaugural chapter, ‘Dark Invasion’, set to light up screens on July 19, 2024. The saga is planned to unfold over seven cinematic chapters, each promising a unique blend of interstellar intrigue and character-driven narratives.

Assembling a Stellar Creative Team

Helming the ambitious project is Studio MOTHER, under the watchful eye of Naomichi Yamato. Joining him is Harutoshi Fukui, stepping in as supervising director and head writer, bringing his narrative expertise to the table. The creative ensemble is further enriched by Hideki Oka and Nobuteru Yuki, managing scripting and character design respectively. The team’s commitment to delivering a crisp narrative and visually appealing characters sets the stage for a series that’s set to leave a lasting imprint on the sci-fi landscape.

Design and Production Powerhouses

In the realm of mecha design, the series features a formidable lineup of talent. Junichiro Tamamori, Yasushi Ishizu, and Mika Akitaka lend their skills, ensuring every mechanical entity resonates with the series’ overarching aesthetic and narrative. The visual spectacle is further amplified by Hiroyuki Goto, stepping in as CG producer. His contributions are set to elevate the series’ visual appeal, blending traditional animation with cutting-edge CG techniques.

Sound and Score: Evoking Emotion

On the audio front, Tomohiro Yoshida manages sound direction, crafting an auditory experience that complements the series’ visual grandeur. Shosuek Uechi, overseeing CG direction, collaborates closely with Yoshida to ensure seamless integration of sound and visuals. To further enhance the series’ artistic caliber, Akira Miyagawa helms the musical score, weaving a soundscape that’s set to strike a chord with viewers and deepen their emotional connection with the unfolding narrative.

Spanning 26 episodes, ‘Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199’ commences its narrative journey in the year 2207. With an unparalleled creative team and a rich, expansive storyline, the series stands poised to etch a new chapter in the annals of sci-fi entertainment.

Arts & Entertainment Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

