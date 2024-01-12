en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Battlestar Galactica Reboot in Development with Notable Producers at the Helm

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Battlestar Galactica Reboot in Development with Notable Producers at the Helm

A resurgence of the iconic science fiction series Battlestar Galactica is currently underway, with development recommencing following the resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The project is blessed with the creative genius of recognized industry figures like Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, and other producers such as Derek Simonds. The studio breathing life into the new series is UCP, a division of the Universal Studio Group.

Progressing with Promise

Sam Esmail, in conversation with Deadline, unveiled that the development is making encouraging strides, highlighting that a compelling outline for the series has been finalized. In the original Battlestar Galactica series, the narrative revolves around the last vestiges of humanity, battling to stave off extinction after ruinous wars with the robotic Cylon race. Having their home colonies obliterated, the human survivors traverse the cosmos aboard a convoy of spaceships. The flagship Galactica guides them in their quest for a mythical Thirteenth Colony, Earth, which they believe holds their last hope for survival.

Notable Producers at the Helm

The upcoming reboot of Battlestar Galactica is in the expert hands of Derek Simonds and Sam Esmail. Their involvement carries the promise of delivering a series that will not only pay homage to the original but also add new layers of intrigue and complexity. The creative team’s optimism surrounding the project’s progress is palpable despite previous production delays due to Hollywood strikes.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Intriguingly, the reboot hints at a renewed focus on artificial intelligence and the intricate relationship between humans and technology. This emphasis hints at a narrative that will not only entertain but also engage audiences in thought-provoking dialogue about our increasingly interconnected future. The Battlestar Galactica reboot, with its potent blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance, promises to be a compelling addition to the science fiction television landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Dan Levy Recounts 'American Pie' Impact on His High School Life, Discusses New Film 'Good Grief'
Canadian actor and filmmaker Dan Levy recently illuminated the awkward intersection of his personal life and his father’s on-screen presence during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. His father, Eugene Levy, famed for his role in the 1999 sex comedy ‘American Pie’, unwittingly caused a stir in his son’s high school years. A unique
Dan Levy Recounts 'American Pie' Impact on His High School Life, Discusses New Film 'Good Grief'
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
2 mins ago
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gift to King Charles III
3 mins ago
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gift to King Charles III
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
1 min ago
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
Bad Robot Set to Helm New Star Trek Film Exploring Earlier Timeline
2 mins ago
Bad Robot Set to Helm New Star Trek Film Exploring Earlier Timeline
Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' as One of Her Best in Recent Interview
2 mins ago
Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' as One of Her Best in Recent Interview
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
22 seconds
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
36 seconds
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
51 seconds
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
1 min
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
2 mins
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
4 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
5 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
5 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app