Arts & Entertainment

Batman Returns’ Screenwriter Shares Insights into Potential ‘Catwoman’ Spinoff

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
Batman Returns' Screenwriter Shares Insights into Potential 'Catwoman' Spinoff

Screenwriter for ‘Batman Returns,’ Daniel Waters, recently unveiled intriguing insights into what a potential ‘Catwoman’ spinoff movie could have embodied, highlighting the creative differences between him and director Tim Burton. The revelations were made during a screening of ‘Batman Returns’ at the Egyptian Theater, shedding light on the divergent ideas that often shape the evolution of a film franchise.

Contrasting Visions for Catwoman

Burton envisioned a modest, black and white film with a resemblance to the original ‘Cat People.’ His concept had Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, living a quiet life in a small town. This starkly contrasted with Waters’ vision, which aimed to create a film with a metaphor centered on ‘Batman’ itself. He envisaged setting the story in a Los Angeles version of Gotham City dominated by three antagonistic superheroes, a concept he compared to ‘The Boys,’ a series that debuted much later.

A Satirical Take on ‘Batman’

Waters also revealed that the original ‘Batman Returns’ script contained several jabs at the first Batman film, particularly its commercial success with merchandise. One scene depicted a Batman logo transitioning to a shop selling Batman-themed products, a satirical commentary on the merchandising phenomenon of the original movie. Although actor Michael Keaton appreciated the idea, he eventually advised against it.

The Unmade ‘Catwoman’ Spinoff

Despite the acclaim for Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance as Catwoman, the spinoff movie never advanced beyond the development phase. Waters’ revelations underscore the creative processes and contrasting ideas that can influence the direction of a film franchise. While the ‘Catwoman’ spinoff didn’t materialize as either Burton or Waters had initially imagined, it undoubtedly left a lasting imprint on the Batman film series.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

