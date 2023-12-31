Batman Returns: A Glimpse into the Creative Process and the Catwoman Spinoff That Never Was

Screenwriter Daniel Waters recently shed light on the behind-the-scenes workings of the iconic 1992 film ‘Batman Returns,’ and the proposed but never-realized ‘Catwoman’ spinoff, during a screening at the Egyptian in Los Angeles. Waters’ commentary revealed a fascinating glimpse into the creative differences and the evolution of the superhero genre.

Diverging Visions for Batman Returns

In an unexpected revelation, Waters admitted that his original vision for ‘Batman Returns’ was far cheekier, replete with satirical jabs at the commercialism surrounding Tim Burton’s original ‘Batman’ movie. In stark contrast, Michael Keaton, the actor embodying Batman, advised against this direction, leading to the removal of these parodic elements. Notwithstanding these creative disagreements, ‘Batman Returns’ shattered box-office records and secured its place as one of the most memorable Batman movies of all time.

The Unconventional Rendering of Batman Lore

Intriguingly, Waters confessed that he and Burton had limited knowledge of Batman villains and the comic book universe during the creation of the movie. This lack of traditional comic book insight led to unique interpretations of characters like Catwoman and The Penguin, initially triggering backlash from die-hard Batman fans. However, with time, audiences have come to appreciate this innovative and unconventional take on the Batman narrative.

The Catwoman Spinoff That Never Was

Waters also delved into the planned, but eventually abandoned, ‘Catwoman’ spinoff. He and Burton had distinctly different visions for this project. Burton envisioned an $18 million black and white film reminiscent of ‘Cat People,’ focusing on Selina Kyle’s life in a small town. Waters, on the other hand, aimed to take a satirical approach, placing Selina Kyle in a corrupted version of Los Angeles ruled by villainous superheroes, a concept predating the popular series ‘The Boys.’ This divergence in ideas, coupled with Burton’s exhaustion with Waters’ script, led to the project’s eventual demise.