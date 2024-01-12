Batman 142 Kicks Off ‘Joker: Year One’ – A Deep Dive into Joker’s Past

Much akin to a seasoned magician pulling an unexpected rabbit out of his hat, the creative team of Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino has set the stage for a thrilling narrative in Batman 142. This issue marks the commencement of the ‘Joker: Year One’ story arc, a tale that oscillates between the future of the Batman Universe and its past via a series of evocative flashbacks. This is a strategic maneuver in the buildup to the landmark Batman 150 issue.

Unleashing the Joker’s Past

Despite being confined within a cyberworld of dreams, a prison conceived by Commissioner Barbara Gordon, the Joker, true to his character’s cunning and resourcefulness, manages to escape. This escape scenario harks back to the events of Batman 141, where Batman and the Joker were previously ensnared together, presenting an opportunity to reflect on the Joker’s history and his numerous encounters with Batman.

Revisiting the ‘Three Jokers’

Within the new narrative, Chip Zdarsky reintegrates the ‘Three Jokers’ concept from DC Rebirth, which has since been expunged from the official Batman canon. This intriguing arc offers a fresh take on the Joker’s nascent days, veering away from the pre-established storylines. It also subtly points readers towards the ‘Batman: The Knight’ series, providing additional context about the Joker’s origins and Batman’s former trainers.

A Multiverse Joker?

The character Red Mask is unveiled as a potential alternate-Earth version of the Joker. This hints at the potential of a multiverse element influencing the Joker’s creation and the replication of his persona.

Unraveling the Joker’s Origin

With cover art by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi, Batman 142 delves into the genesis of the Joker, chronicling the tragic and brutal transformation of the leader of the Red Hood Gang into the character we know today. The ‘Joker: Year One’ arc aims to shed light on the Joker’s metamorphosis and its ramifications for Batman’s future.