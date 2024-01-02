Bass Coast Festival Features Special Alumni Tracks Edition, Supports Local Community

The Bass Coast Festival, a premier event in the global electronic music scene, is nothing short of a celebration of music, arts, and community. This year, the festival’s seventh iteration is making waves with a special edition of alumni tracks that fans eagerly anticipate.

The Alumni Tracks – A Musical Celebration

The alumni compilation this year features a dozen standout tracks that capture the festival’s spirit. Among these is Astrocolor’s ‘Nightflight’, a gem from Vancouver Island, reimagined with a Neil Jam3s dub remix. Adding to the auditory delight is the Librarian’s ‘Moon Illusion Self-Evident remix’. These tunes, among others, form the sonic landscape of Bass Coast, creating an immersive musical journey for all attendees.

Supporting Local Communities

Beyond its musical offerings, Bass Coast Festival is deeply committed to supporting the local community. The festival donates 100% of the proceeds from the sales of this compilation to the Nicola Valley Food Bank. This commitment to community is a testament to the festival’s ethos, serving as a celebration of art and a platform for giving back.

Experience the Bass Coast Festival

The festival will take place in the scenic Nicola Valley from July 12 to 15. Known for its high demand, tickets to Bass Coast often sell out quickly. Music enthusiasts interested in partaking in this unique experience are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly through the official website, basscoast.ca.

While the music creates an electrifying atmosphere, the Bass Coast Festival is also renowned for the positive impact it makes within the local community. It is this blend of engaging music and community engagement that has earned the festival accolades from DJ Mag and a loyal fanbase worldwide.