Arts & Entertainment

Basdeo Panday: A Tribute to the Multifaceted Legacy of Trinidad and Tobago’s Former Prime Minister

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Basdeo Panday: A Tribute to the Multifaceted Legacy of Trinidad and Tobago’s Former Prime Minister

Basdeo Panday, the former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, breathed his last on January 1, 2024, at the ripe age of 90, leaving behind a multifaceted legacy. An accomplished politician, he was also a man of many talents and interests, leaving an indelible imprint on every sphere he touched.

Interweaving Politics and Art

Panday’s political career is well-known, but his artistic pursuits were equally vibrant. He was a proficient musician, adept in traditional Indian instruments like the harmonium, tabla, dhantal, and dholak. His musical tastes spanned genres, from East Indian classical music to calypso, soca, and chutney. His love for rhythm extended to the dance floor, always ready to break into a jig.

Besides music, Panday had a flair for acting. He studied drama at the London School of Dramatic Art and featured in series and films such as ‘Saki’, ‘The Moonstone’, and ‘Nine Hours to Rama’.

A Connection with the Earth

His love for agriculture traced back to his family’s farming roots. He had worked as a cane weigher, and gardening was a cherished hobby for him. He was often seen cultivating various vegetables, as captured in viral videos.

A Heart for Animals and Wit to Boot

A special bond existed between Panday and his dog, Norman, a former stray that turned into a beloved family pet. His love for animals was as palpable as his sense of humor. Known for his wit, he often had people around him in splits with his remarks. One of his memorable quotes being, “If you see me and a lion fighting, feel sorry for the lion.”

Panday’s life was a symphony of diverse interests, a testament to his vibrant personality. His funeral service is scheduled for January 9 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, followed by his cremation at the Shore of Peace in San Fernando, bidding a final adieu to a man whose life was as varied as it was impactful.

Arts & Entertainment Politics Trinidad and Tobago
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

