Barunson E&A Invests in Indonesian Horror Film 'Respati'

South Korean production house, Barunson E&A, internationally acclaimed for its role in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite,' has revealed its financial participation in an upcoming Indonesian horror movie, 'Respati.' The film, directed by budding Indonesian talent Sidharta Tata, revolves around a teenager who can infiltrate others' dreams, coming face-to-face with an evil spirit causing real-world fatalities. Currently, the movie is in its post-production phase, with a proposed theatrical release scheduled for May.

Barunson E&A's Global Outreach

Barunson E&A will oversee the worldwide sales and pre-sale rights at the European Film Market in Berlin. 'Respati' is brought to life by Base Entertainment, responsible for the success of Joko Anwar's 'Impetigore' and the Netflix original series 'Cigarette Girl.' This investment indicates Barunson E&A's second foray into non-Korean titles since it broadened its international activities in October 2022. The company has plans to maintain its international co-productions and film financing initiatives.

Confidence in 'Respati'

Sylvie Kim, the leader of Barunson E&A's international business unit, has voiced her confidence in 'Respati's' potential to perform well across diverse markets, attributing this to its unique concept and creative team. Sidharta Tata is not a stranger to success, with his previous works, 'Waktu Maghrib,' which was a hit at the Indonesian box office, and 'Ali Topan,' which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. Barunson E&A aims to zero in on international co-production and film finance, scouting for projects that stand out conceptually and are steered by a robust creative force.