Arts & Entertainment

Barry Keoghan Reveals the Loneliness of Stardom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Barry Keoghan Reveals the Loneliness of Stardom

Barry Keoghan, the 31-year-old Irish actor celebrated for his performances in ‘Saltburn’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, has laid bare the personal ramifications of his escalating fame.

In a recent conversation with GQ for their February issue, Keoghan communicated an intense sense of solitude he equates with his star status. Despite his triumphs, Keoghan endures a void, especially in moments of accomplishment, when he is drawn to memories of his late mother, who succumbed to drug addiction when Keoghan was merely 12 years old.

Keoghan’s Childhood and Early Career

Born and raised in Dublin, Keoghan commenced his acting journey at the age of 19. His mother, however, was oblivious to his ambitions to tread the boards. The absence of his mother during his skyrocketing career, he admits, is a source of profound loneliness. Wistfully, he wishes he could share his victories with her, a wish that remains unfulfilled.

Loneliness Amid Fame

Keoghan’s candid discussion about the isolation that accompanies fame offers a raw glimpse into the emotional challenges that can coincide with public acknowledgement and success. His personal narrative resonates with an undercurrent of melancholy, a testament to the hollowness that can lurk behind the glittering façade of fame. Despite being in the public eye, Keoghan’s sentiments echo a poignant reality that success and recognition do not necessarily equate to happiness.

Personal Impact of Rising Fame

Keoghan’s rising fame has brought with it a sense of alienation and solitude, a feeling he closely associates with his celebrity status. The actor’s revelations provide an introspective look at the less glamorous side of stardom, highlighting the emotional toll it can take on individuals. His revelations underscore the often overlooked aspect of fame – the human cost, the emotional weight, and the profound sense of loneliness that can accompany such a meteoric rise to prominence.

Arts & Entertainment Interviews Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

