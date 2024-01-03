Barry Keoghan Opts out of ‘Gladiator’ Sequel; Franz Rogowski’s Career on the Rise

Actor Barry Keoghan, acclaimed for his Oscar-nominated performance in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ has been compelled to withdraw from Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated ‘Gladiator’ sequel. The cause of this unexpected turn of events is a scheduling conflict with another high-profile film project slated to start filming next month.

Keoghan’s Ascend in Hollywood

Keoghan has been steadily gaining momentum in Hollywood, consistently securing roles in esteemed projects. His upcoming appearances include ‘Saltburn,’ a film directed by Emerald Fennell, where he stars opposite Jacob Elordi. He is also currently involved in a project by Trey Edward Shults, sharing the frame with Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd.

Franz Rogowski Making Waves

Another actor making noteworthy strides in the industry is Franz Rogowski. Known for his role in the science fiction film ‘Transit,’ Rogowski recently wrapped up shooting for the A24 comedy ‘Wizards!’ where he worked with Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, and Orlando Bloom. He has also been lauded for his work in ‘Great Freedom,’ a film that bagged the Un Certain Regard jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Representation and Management

B-Side Management manages both Keoghan and Rogowski. Keoghan’s representation extends to WME, Entertainment 360, and Sloane Offer while Rogowski is represented by CAA. The news of Keoghan’s involvement in the new film was first reported by Above the Line.

Director Andrea Arnold, recognized for films like ‘American Honey’ and ‘Fish Tank’ and her television work on ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Transparent,’ also finds mention in the context of these developments in the film industry.