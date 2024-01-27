Barry Keoghan Named Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2024 Man of the Year

Acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan, celebrated for his diverse roles in films such as 'Dunkirk,' 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer,' 'Eternals,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' and recent appearances in 'Saltburn' and 'Masters Of The Air,' has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Man of the Year Award by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

A Recognition of Excellence

This esteemed honor is a recognition of Keoghan's significant contributions to the world of entertainment. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 2nd at Farkas Hall, where Keoghan will receive his 'Pudding Pot' amidst a celebratory roast. The festivities will also include his attendance at the 175th production of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, a play titled 'Heist Heist Baby!'.

A Tradition of Honor

Established in 1844, Hasty Pudding Theatricals has been recognizing eminent figures in the entertainment industry with the Man of the Year award since 1967. Past recipients of this honor include legends such as Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, and Ryan Reynolds. This acknowledgement serves as a testament to the actor's impactful body of work and solidifies his position among other industry luminaries.

Awaited Announcement

While the 2024 Man of the Year has been declared, the Woman of the Year remains to be announced. Last year, this distinction was bestowed upon Jennifer Coolidge, known for her memorable roles in both film and television. The award acknowledges individuals who have made considerable strides and contributions in the field of entertainment.