Bard-a-Thon: A Deep Dive into Shakespeare’s Works

The world of literature and theater is taking a deep dive into the timeless works of William Shakespeare through the Bard-a-Thon event. An amalgamation of the Bard’s masterpieces, the event is set to run over a week, both in person and virtually, available around the clock for enthusiasts across the globe.

Event’s Roots and Locations

The Bard-a-Thon traces its roots to an impromptu reading marathon by Bruce Rogers during a 30-day bus trip. Initially launched in Fairbanks, Alaska, it was Rogers who introduced this unique event to the La Crosse area. The event kick-starts at The Commons in Viroqua, unfolding from Monday through Wednesday, and then seamlessly transitions overnight to the Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse.

Participation and Accessibility

Attendees have the golden opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich language and intricate plots of Shakespeare’s plays, read out loud by fellow enthusiasts. The event fosters a sense of camaraderie and engagement, encouraging attendees to participate by reading or being assigned a part, often in a round-robin style depending on the turnout. Accessibility is a key feature of the Bard-a-Thon. Whether you are on-site or comforted by the virtual space, the event aims to be inclusive and engaging.

Event Schedule and Further Information

The Bard-a-Thon boasts a full schedule of plays and readings, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of Shakespeare’s works. Details, updates, and further information can be accessed through provided links, ensuring that those eager to participate or learn more about the event are kept well-informed.