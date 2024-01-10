'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Lead the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have been unveiled, casting a spotlight on two cinematic masterpieces - 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'. These films have emerged as frontrunners, each bagging four nominations and setting the stage for a riveting awards season.

Leaders of the Pack

'Barbie', featuring the stellar performance of Margot Robbie, has acquired three acting nominations along with an additional nod for stunts. On the other hand, 'Oppenheimer', led by the enigmatic Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, has garnered all four of its nominations in acting categories. These nominations have been disclosed by prominent figures in the entertainment industry, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

Behind the Screen

The Screen Actors Guild Awards stand unique, honoring outstanding cast and individual performances from the past year in both motion pictures and television series. The nominations span across a range of categories, including leading and supporting roles in movies and TV series as well as ensemble performances. The final verdict will be given by a union with over 119,000 members, making it the largest voting body of any major award show.

Surprises and Snubs

While 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' lead the fray, other films like 'Flower Moon' and 'The Color Purple' have also been mentioned in the awards discourse. However, the omission of Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and the exclusion of 'The Gilded Age' and 'Yellowjackets' from the ensemble nods have raised a few eyebrows. Notwithstanding the surprises and snubs, actor Jeremy Strong has stood out in the nominations context.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards often mirror the Oscars, and this year's nominations might be a harbinger of the potential Oscar winners. The awards ceremony promises to be a grand spectacle, streaming live on Netflix on February 24, 2024.