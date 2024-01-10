‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead SAG Awards Nominations with Dominance

In a thrilling announcement for cinema enthusiasts, the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations have been revealed, with the films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ taking center stage. Both movies have garnered four nominations each, firmly establishing themselves as the front runners for the guild’s top ensemble prize.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead the Race

Turning heads in the cinematic world, ‘Barbie’ has received nominations for its lead actress Margot Robbie, supporting actor Ryan Gosling, stunt ensemble, and for the coveted top ensemble award. Meanwhile, ‘Oppenheimer’ has captured the spotlight with nominations for lead actor Cillian Murphy, supporting performers Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., and also vies for the top ensemble accolade.

The SAG Awards as an Oscar Predictor

Historically, the SAG Awards have served as a significant predictor for the Academy Awards. Many actors who have clinched SAG Awards have subsequently emerged victorious at the Oscars. However, the path to the Oscars isn’t always straightforward, with some noticeable snubs at the SAG nominations shaking up the race.

Snubs and Surprises

Despite powerful performances, Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for his role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and the film ‘May December’, featuring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, received no nominations. While the SAG ensemble award typically favors films with large casts, smaller films should not be discounted from Oscar contention.

The SAG Awards ceremony, slated for February 24, will be broadcast live on Netflix. Other notable nominations include ‘American Fiction’, ‘The Color Purple’, Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, and Annette Bening for ‘Nyad’.