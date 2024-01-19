Barbara Mandrell's 'Precious Memories' Celebrates 35th Anniversary with First Digital Release

Barbara Mandrell, the distinguished Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry star, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of her revered album 'Precious Memories: 20 Hymns & Gospel Classics' in a distinct way—by making it digitally accessible for the first time. The album, initially released as a double-record collection, will be available for digital download starting from March 15, 2024.

Mandrell's Musical Offering

Produced by Tom Collins, the album stands as a testament to Mandrell's deep-rooted connection with gospel music, featuring her unique interpretations of classic hymns. The collection includes timeless standards like 'The Old Rugged Cross,' 'In the Garden,' and the lead single 'Where Could I Go (But to the Lord).' Mandrell's personal relationship with these songs, all of which she grew up with, is evident in the emotional depth and authenticity of her performances.

Reviving Precious Memories

The first single from the album, 'Where Could I Go (But to the Lord),' is now available on various digital streaming platforms. The digital release is distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music, ensuring a wide reach and easy accessibility for fans old and new. This release not only revives Mandrell's 'Precious Memories' for her loyal followers but also introduces a new generation to her heartfelt renditions of gospel classics.

A Step Back into the Spotlight

Despite retiring from the spotlight in 1997, Mandrell's influence in the music industry remains undiminished. This digital release serves as a reminder of her enduring talent and her unshakeable commitment to gospel music. Her career, spanning over three decades, has left an indelible mark on the country music scene. With this digital release, she continues to inspire and captivate listeners with her trailblazing spirit and soulful performances.