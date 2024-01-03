Barbados Photographic Society Celebrates 20 Years with ’20 Years of Light’ Exhibition

In a vibrant celebration of two decades of creativity and artistry, the Barbados Photographic Society (BPS) is set to commemorate its 20th anniversary with a physical exhibition aptly titled ’20 Years of Light.’ The exhibition is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 10, 2024, in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation of Barbados.

A Visual Treat for the Audience

The exhibition is a testament to the talent and creativity of the BPS members, showcasing their photographic prowess through an evocative visual narrative. The month-long event will take place at the iconic Queen’s Park Gallery in Bridgetown, where the attendees can immerse themselves in the world of photography, experiencing the journeys and achievements of the society over the last 20 years.

More Than Just an Exhibition

Adding to the allure of the event, an opening reception is scheduled for January 13, offering attendees a chance to win a photographic print. The exhibition is open six days a week, excluding Sundays, with a grand closing ceremony set for the final day. This exhibition is not just a showcase of photographs but also a celebration of the society’s contribution to the art scene in Barbados.

Building on a Legacy of Success

Prior to this physical exhibition, BPS also celebrated virtually with the ‘Bajan Life’ event in November, featuring the work of twenty-four members. Workshops were also conducted in December 2023 to guide potential exhibitors in meeting the expected standards for the gallery submissions, ensuring that the ’20 Years of Light’ exhibition carries forward the legacy of success and artistic excellence that the BPS is known for.