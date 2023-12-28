en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Barack Obama Discloses His Top Film Picks for 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Barack Obama Discloses His Top Film Picks for 2023

Former US President Barack Obama, known for his annual tradition of revealing his favorite films, has disclosed his top picks for 2023. The list, encompassing a diverse range of titles, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent and international cinema, also features productions from his own company, Higher Ground Productions.

Obama’s Top Films of 2023

Notable among Obama’s favorites is Christopher Nolan’s historical drama ‘Oppenheimer’, based on the life of the atomic bomb’s inventor, J. Robert Oppenheimer. An intriguing absence from his list is Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, a film that was released simultaneously with ‘Oppenheimer’ and sparked the public’s coined term ‘Barbenheimer’ as a nod to their competition.

Obama’s picks from his and wife Michelle Obama’s company, Higher Ground Productions, include ‘Rustin’, ‘American Symphony’, and ‘Leave the World Behind’. While he acknowledges potential bias, he firmly believes these productions are among the best films of the year.

More Favorites and Industry Impact

Other films earning Obama’s nod are ‘The Holdovers’, ‘BlackBerry’, ‘American Fiction’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Monster’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘Air’, ‘Polite Society’, and ‘A Thousand and One’.

Beyond his film selections, Obama also recognized the significant changes driven within Hollywood due to the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. He emphasized the hard work and resilience displayed by the industry in the face of these challenges.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for 'The Color Purple' Performance

By BNN Correspondents

2024: Music to the Ears - A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

By BNN Correspondents

From War to Art: Syrian Refugee's Journey of Resilience and Healing

By BNN Correspondents

'Suits' Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?

By BNN Correspondents

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch ...
@Europe · 8 mins
Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch ...
heart comment 0
Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema’s Celebrated Action Hero

By BNN Correspondents

Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero
Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of ‘Sarafina’, Dies in Tragic Road Accident

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of 'Sarafina', Dies in Tragic Road Accident
Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis’s Health Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis's Health Battle
Vijayakanth: The ‘Captain’ Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
23 seconds
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
39 seconds
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
1 min
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
Trump's Alleged Demand for a Share of Donations to Pro-MAGA Think Tank Raises Legal Concerns
1 min
Trump's Alleged Demand for a Share of Donations to Pro-MAGA Think Tank Raises Legal Concerns
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
4 mins
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
5 mins
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
5 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
6 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
8 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
6 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
15 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
18 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
48 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
56 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app