Bannerman Castle's 2024 Movie Nights: Classics Under the Stars

The Hudson Valley's own architectural relic, Bannerman Castle, brings a touch of old-world Hollywood glamour this year with its Movie Nights series. Starting in May, the castle will light up its grounds with classics such as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, and Jurassic Park, inviting visitors to explore the past through the magic of film.

A Special Night Dedicated to Hocus Pocus

Mark your calendars for October 4th, 2024. The stars of the night will be the Sanderson Sisters of Salem from the Disney cult classic Hocus Pocus. With a dedicated fanbase, this special showing is expected to draw a large crowd, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to enjoy this beloved film in the atmospheric setting of the historic castle, right before Halloween.

Ticketing Details and More

Tickets are now available at $40 for adults aged 12 and above. This price includes not only the film viewing but also a tour and lecture on Bannerman Castle for some guests. The series promises to be more than just a movie night—it's a chance to immerse oneself in the history and mystery of this Hudson Valley gem.

More Information and Full Movie Lineup

For anyone interested in attending Movie Nights at Bannerman Castle or taking a tour of the island and castle, more information and the full movie lineup are available on BannermanCastle.org. As the sun sets and the opening credits roll, the castle grounds will transform into a moonlit cinema, making for an unforgettable experience.