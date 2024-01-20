'Banished from the Heroes' Party' Season 2: Crunchyroll Announces English Dub Premiere

The eagerly awaited season two premiere of the anime adaptation 'Banished from the Heroes' Party' took place on January 7th, 2024. The global anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, has now made an exciting announcement for English-speaking audiences: the English dub version is slated to premiere on January 21st, 2024.

Behind the Scenes

Sara Ragsdale takes the helm as the ADR director for the English dub, with a script penned by Eliza Harris. Fans will be thrilled to know that Makoto Hoshino, the director from the show's successful first season, returns with an elevated role as the chief director. Taking over the director's chair for this new season is Satoshi Takafuji.

A Global Reach

Crunchyroll will stream the second season across various territories globally, reaching fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. This broad distribution underlines the show's international appeal and its growing fan base.

Animation and Design

Studio Flad holds the reins of animation production, promising a visual treat for anime enthusiasts. Character designs come to life under the skilled hands of Ruruko Watanabe, offering a refreshing look for the returning characters.

Returning Cast and New Voices

The Japanese cast sees several familiar voices returning to their roles. Additionally, new cast members are set to join the ensemble, adding fresh voices to the mix. The English dub of the first season, directed by Christopher Wehkamp with a script by Jessica Cavanaugh, featured a different cast, setting the stage for a new interpretation of the characters.

The Sound of a New Season

Adding to the auditory experience, Yui Nishio and JYOCHO perform the opening and ending theme songs for the new season, respectively. These artists' unique styles contribute to the overall mood and atmosphere of the series.

Roots in Print

The anime springs from a light novel series by writer Zappon, featuring art by Yasumo. The series, which began in 2017, has been serialized online and has eleven volumes published to date. An ongoing manga adaptation by Masahiro Ikeno, boasting ten volumes, also contributes to the franchise's popularity.

The Story Continues

The narrative revolves around Red, a former member of the Hero's party. Red embarks on a new life on the frontier, dreaming of opening an apothecary. But his past, including his relationship with adventurer Rit, continues to weave a complex web around his present.