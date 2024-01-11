Bangladeshi Cinemas Await New Releases in 2024 After a Successful 2023

The arrival of 2024 has been marked by an unusual silence in Bangladeshi cinemas, with no new Bangla movie releases gracing the big screen. This unexpected lull stands in stark contrast to the vibrant and fruitful 2023 experienced by the Bangladeshi film industry, which boasted a number of successful releases, including homegrown hits such as “Surongo” and “Priyotoma”, as well as Indian blockbusters like “Pathaan” and “Jawan”.

Staying Afloat on Past Glories

Despite the absence of fresh Bangladeshi content, theaters continue to buzz with movie-goers. The credit for this goes to the screening of acclaimed Indian director Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film, “Dunki”, and the replay of popular old Bangladeshi movies. However, the yearning for new local content is palpable among the audience, creating a void that the industry needs to fill soon.

Upcoming Releases: A Ray of Hope

Soumen Roy, an assistant at the Chalachitra Projojok Poribeshok Samity, hinted at a possible change in the situation. He mentioned that films like “Pahari” and “Duniya” have been registered for a potential release on January 12. The final determination, though, lies in the hands of the directorial and production teams.

The Waiting Game

Meanwhile, films such as “Shesh Bazi”, “Kagojer Bou”, and “Chayabrikkho” are in the pipeline, awaiting approval from the Bangladesh Censor Board or the Chalachitra Projojok Poribeshok Samity. Their release dates remain shrouded in uncertainty, adding to the anticipation of film enthusiasts across the country. As the industry navigates through this phase, the wait for new Bangla movie releases continues, with hopes riding high on the upcoming films.