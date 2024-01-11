Bangladeshi Cinema Shines at the 20th Third Eye Asian Film Festival

Three Bangladeshi creations, ‘Saatao’, ‘Nona Pani’, and ‘Patalghor’, are gearing up to grace the screen at the 20th Third Eye Asian Film Festival in Mumbai, India. Directed by Khandaker Sumon, Syeda Neegar Banu, and Noor Imran Mithu respectively, these films are not just narratives; they depict a rich tapestry of Bangladeshi cinema, each telling a unique tale deeply rooted in the culture and ethos of the country.

‘Saatao’: A Tale of Motherhood and Mortality

‘Saatao’ is an evocative exploration of the themes of motherhood, life, and death. The story revolves around Putul, a farmer who finds solace and purpose in caring for an orphaned calf after losing her baby and her cow. Aynun Putul and Fazlul Haque star in the film, delivering heart-rending performances that resonate with viewers. The film is available for streaming on the Bioscope platform.

‘Patalghor’: The Psychological Dance of Relationships

‘Patalghor’ dives deep into the psychological dynamics between a mother and daughter. The film features a prominent cast, including Afsana Mimi and Nusraat Faria, who steps out of her glamorous avatar to portray a character with depth and complexity. The film takes viewers through an emotional roller-coaster, and is available on Chorki.

‘Nona Pani’: A Snapshot of Rural Life

‘Nona Pani’, set in a village in Khulna, is a tale revolving around the local characters and their intertwined lives. The film, featuring Bilkis Banu Jaba and Kazi Rakibul Haque, will have its Bangladesh premiere on January 26 at the National Museum. It offers a glimpse into the simplicity and complexity of rural life, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of Bangladeshi cinema.

The 20th Third Eye Asian Film Festival, commencing on January 12, is a platform that celebrates international cinema. The inclusion of these Bangladeshi films is not only a great achievement but also a testament to the diverse narratives and exceptional storytelling prowess of Bangladeshi filmmakers. As these films unfold on the screen, they invite viewers to experience the culture, emotions, and life of Bangladesh from a new perspective.