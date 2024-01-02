en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bang Face Weekender 2024: Initial Line-Up Unveiled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Bang Face Weekender 2024: Initial Line-Up Unveiled

On the UK’s festival horizon, a beacon of leftfield electronic music, the Bang Face Weekender, has revealed the initial line-up for its 2024 edition. Scheduled to run the sonic gamut from May 2nd to May 6th at Pontins in Southport, the event promises an electrifying array of renowned artists and emerging talents.

Bang Face Weekender 2024: A Canvas of Electronic Strains

The festival, known for its eclectic mix of electronic music genres, has once again brought together a diverse line-up of performers. Leading the charge are acclaimed artists such as Hudson Mohawke, Helena Hauff, DjRUM, SHERELLE, Mefjus, and Dillinja. These established names are joined by the likes of Hamdi, Mixtress, Ragga Twins, Luke Vibert, IMOGEN, gyrofield, Dwarde, and Ceephax Acid Crew. This meticulously curated line-up is set to push the boundaries of electronic music, offering audiences an immersive and diverse sound experience.

More Surprises Await

The organisers have hinted at more announcements in the coming months, further fueling anticipation for an event known for its innovative programming. As we inch closer to the festival, fans can expect more surprises, adding to the allure of an event that stands as a testament to the enduring appeal and versatility of electronic music.

The Pulsating Beat of the UK Festival Scene

While the Bang Face Weekender is a standout event, it is part of a vibrant festival landscape in the UK. With 251 upcoming events featuring various music genres and venues across London, the UK festival scene remains a melting pot of musical styles and influences. From the Jazz Cafe and Ministry of Sound to Roundhouse, Fabric, and the O2 Arena, the UK continues to be a hub for music lovers worldwide, providing a stage for artists to showcase their talent and for audiences to discover new sounds.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Star Wars: Decoding the Controversy Around the 'Holdo Maneuver'

By BNN Correspondents

Nickelodeon Sets Exciting Lineup for January 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic's CEO Honored with OBE

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Stone Playfully Dodges Rumors About Taylor Swift's Song

By Bijay Laxmi

93-Year-Old Syd Handy's Book 'Being Handy' Chronicles a Resilient Jour ...
@Biographies · 3 mins
93-Year-Old Syd Handy's Book 'Being Handy' Chronicles a Resilient Jour ...
heart comment 0
Night Swim: Haunting Pool-based Horror Film to Kick Off 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Night Swim: Haunting Pool-based Horror Film to Kick Off 2024
From Comic-Con to Echo: A Journey Through Marvel’s Revolutionary Marketing

By BNN Correspondents

From Comic-Con to Echo: A Journey Through Marvel's Revolutionary Marketing
Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives
Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari
Latest Headlines
World News
China Approves First Perioperative Therapy for Lung Cancer: A Milestone for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
43 seconds
China Approves First Perioperative Therapy for Lung Cancer: A Milestone for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Junshi Biosciences Breaks Ground with First Approved Perioperative Lung Cancer Therapy in China
1 min
Junshi Biosciences Breaks Ground with First Approved Perioperative Lung Cancer Therapy in China
Weight Loss Apps vs. Traditional Methods: A Comparative Analysis
1 min
Weight Loss Apps vs. Traditional Methods: A Comparative Analysis
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
2 mins
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
Perspective Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with 'Theranostics'
2 mins
Perspective Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with 'Theranostics'
RAPT Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
RAPT Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent Care at Impasse over Reimbursement Rates
2 mins
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent Care at Impasse over Reimbursement Rates
Shrewsbury Town Defender George Nurse Secures Two-Year Contract Extension Amidst Injury Recovery
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defender George Nurse Secures Two-Year Contract Extension Amidst Injury Recovery
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app