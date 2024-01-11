Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival Brings Outdoor Adventures to Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie is preparing to host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival this weekend, bringing a diverse selection of short films focused on outdoor experiences and environments to local audiences. Beginning Friday evening and running through Sunday, the festival is set to take viewers on a thrilling ride through various aspects of outdoor adventures, including mountain biking, skiing, hiking, and diverse cultures from across the globe.

A Glimpse Into the Great Outdoors

The festival’s programming has been designed to provide a balanced mix of adrenaline-pumping sports and breathtaking natural wonders each night. Geo Rawlins, the tour host for the Grande Prairie show, highlights the festival’s ability to transport viewers to distant parts of the world, such as Everest, through compelling visual storytelling. “Our films cater to a broad audience, especially those with a curiosity about the outdoors,” Rawlins explains. “They inspire viewers to explore and embark on their own adventures.”

Supporting Local Ski Club

Not only does the festival promise an unforgettable experience for attendees, but it also serves as a significant fundraising event for the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club. Proceeds from the festival will support essential operations, including trail maintenance, utility bills, and club programming, contributing to the local outdoor sports community.

Viewer Discretion Advised

While the festival is designed to appeal to a wide audience, Rawlins notes that some films may contain unrated content, including nudity or profanity, and may not be suitable for children. Therefore, attendees are advised to exercise discretion when bringing young viewers to the festival.

The screenings will be held at the Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre at Northwestern Polytechnic, with evening shows slated for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are readily available online for those eager to immerse themselves in the captivating world of outdoor adventures and culture.