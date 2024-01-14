en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bandra Park Renamed in Honour of Santoor Maestro Pt Shivkumar Sharma: A Symphony of Nostalgia and Influence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Bandra Park Renamed in Honour of Santoor Maestro Pt Shivkumar Sharma: A Symphony of Nostalgia and Influence

In the tranquil vicinity of Bandra’s Pali neighbourhood, a garden blossomed into a symbol of respect and admiration for the legendary santoor maestro, Pt Shivkumar Sharma. An intimate ceremony, held on the occasion of his birth centenary, saw the serene park being christened as the ‘Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Udyan’. The event, rich with the presence of luminaries from the music fraternity, was a tribute to the maestro’s enduring legacy and his phenomenal impact on Indian classical music.

The Symphony of Nostalgia

Sharing the stage were poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar and legendary flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, both of whom reminisced about their experiences and interactions with Pt Sharma. The chord of nostalgia resonated deeply as Akhtar recalled his days working on the film ‘Silsila’, a project that brought him into close association with Pt Sharma and Pt Chaurasia. With an air of reverence, he recounted the challenges he encountered while penning lyrics for the film, attributing a significant part of his success to the duo’s musical genius.

A Melody of Influence

The ceremony was not merely a walk down memory lane but also a profound exploration of the duo’s influence on the music industry and beyond. Akhtar lauded the instrumental role played by Pt Sharma and Pt Chaurasia in changing the laws concerning royalties for lyricists and composers. Their influence extended into political circles, leading to a paradigm shift in the understanding and acknowledgement of artists’ rights. Furthermore, Akhtar mentioned a personal connection, revealing an intriguing crisscross between Pt Sharma’s journey and the work of his own father.

The Harmony of Legacy

The event was not only a tribute to Pt Sharma’s immense contribution but also a celebration of the indelible mark left by classical musicians on Indian culture. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Kaushiki Chakraborty, Durga Jasraj, and Pt Satish Vyas. Local MLA Ashish Shelar, who facilitated the renaming through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, expressed his privilege in coordinating the event. The garden, now redone with several amenities, stands as a testament to the enduring resonance of Pt Sharma’s music, providing a soothing environment to cherish his legacy.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

